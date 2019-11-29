London, Madame X, AOC and Buttigieg, George Conway, Black Hole, Sia, Kacey Musgraves: HOT LINKS

LONDON. Police shoot terrorist suspected of stabbing several people on London Bridge: “Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu told a press conference outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters that the attack on London Bridge had been declared a terrorist incident.”

Please stay away from #LondonBridge! I just saw a man with a knife being shot in the head by police. Please be careful London! pic.twitter.com/BotIffaLJ0 — Hand Luggage Only (@HLOBlog) November 29, 2019

KID ROCK A wasted Kid Rock went on a drunken rant about Oprah and Joy Behar at his bar in Nashville.

TRUMP. The impeachment strategy is run out the clock: “The realistic window for Congress to consider impeaching him is closing, with the 2020 election less than a year away. If the overriding goal is to keep information from coming out while his term and potential re-election hang in the balance, the Trump legal strategy is succeeding despite all the adverse rulings.”

DOJ WATCHDOG. No evidence to support claim that FBI spied on Trump campaign. “The Justice Department’s inspector general found no evidence that the F.B.I. attempted to place undercover agents or informants inside Donald J. Trump’s campaign in 2016 as agents investigated whether his associates conspired with Russia’s election interference operation, people familiar with a draft of the inspector general’s report said.”

GOP TALKING POINTS? AOC knocks Pete Buttigieg remarks on college tuitions: “This is a GOP talking point used to dismantle public systems, & it’s sad to see a Dem candidate adopt it.”

1. Universal public systems are designed to benefit EVERYBODY! Everyone contributes & everyone enjoys. We don’t ban the rich from public schools, firefighters, or libraries bc they are public goods.



2. Universal systems that benefit everyone are stronger bc everyone’s invested! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 29, 2019

EUROVISION. Is it too gay for Hungary? “Hungary has pulled out of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest that will take place in Rotterdam. No reason was given, but many people are speculating that the decision is related to the government’s homophobic stance.”

MADAME X. Madonna postpones Paris and London shows…

DENIAL OF THE DAY. George Conway denies he and Kellyanne are the “Anonymous” authors behind A Warning.

MALAYSIA. Gay Vietnamese tourists fined for “immoral act” in Penang hotel: ‘Tang Van Duc, 22, and Lee Vu Linh, 29, made their pleas after the charge sheet was read out to them in English by a translator before judge Norhayati Mohd Yunus. The duo – a gay couple – was arrested by the State Immigration Department in the hotel room while participating in an “immoral act” with an “agent provocateur” at about 9.30pm on Nov 12.’

ERODA. Are these travel ads for a fictional island the marketing campaign for Harry Styles’ new album?

STELLAR. Scientists discover monster black hole in our galaxy so large it shouldn’t exist: “Black holes of such mass should not even exist in our galaxy, according to most of the current models of stellar evolution,” said Liu Jifeng, head of the team that made the discovery. “LB-1 is twice as massive as what we thought possible. Now theorists will have to take up the challenge of explaining its formation.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Kacey Musgraves “Glittery”.

SURPRISE SANTA OF THE DAY. Sia stopped by a Walmart and paid for everyone’s items.

