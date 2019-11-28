Towleroad Gay News

Martin O’Malley Chases Ken Cuccinelli from D.C. Bar After ‘Shame-Invoking Tirade’ About Trump’s Immigration Policies

Former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley chased acting DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli from a Washington D.C. bar on Wednesday night after putting him on blast over Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The incident happened at the Dubliner, where a group of Gonzaga High School graduates were gathered (both are grads), the Washington Post reports: “Siobhan Arnold, who was visiting from Philadelphia, had just met O’Malley at the bar when Cuccinelli walked in. Soon the two men were face-to-face, she said, with O’Malley excoriating Cuccinelli over the Trump administration’s immigration policies.”

Arnold tweeted about the incident. She told the WaPo: “O’Malley was shouting. I don’t think Cuccinelli was responding. I think he’s like, ‘Time to go. Just got here and I’m leaving.’ He pretty much retreated.”

O’Malley did not dispute Arnold’s version of events in an interview with the WaPo.

