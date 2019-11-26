Star Wars, Róisín Murphy, Bill Barr, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Papa John’s, Mark McGrath, Lucille Ball: HOT LINKS

FAILURE TO COMPLY. House Oversight and Reform Committee sues Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross: “Since the Supreme Court ruled against them—and the House of Representatives held them in contempt for blocking the Committee’s investigation—Attorney General Barr and Commerce Secretary Ross have doubled down on their open defiance of the rule of law and refused to produce even a single additional document in response to our Committee’s bipartisan subpoenas,” committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. “President Trump and his aides are not above the law,” Maloney added. “They cannot be allowed to disregard and degrade the authority of Congress to fulfill our core Constitutional legislative and oversight responsibilities.”

SENIOR MEMBERS. Prince William was actively involved in pushing Prince Andrew out the palace door….

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG. All about the money: “The most consistent theme of the day from Michael Bloomberg’s first in-person appearance as a presidential candidate was not the size of the crowd but the size of how much he’s spent on building political good will.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders: "What [Michael Bloomberg] believes, and this is the arrogance of billionaires, hey I can run for President because I'm worth $55 billion." pic.twitter.com/V8MJ4KoySx — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2019

MICHAEL HARRIOT. Pete Buttigieg is a lying MF. This piece has been trending on Twitter most of the day on Tuesday. ‘The topic was trending due to an opinion piece titled “Pete Buttigieg Is A Lying MF” written by The Root senior writer Michael Harriot. In it, Harriot addressed a resurfaced video of Buttigieg from 2011, in which the presidential candidate said many minority children from low-income neighborhoods don’t know people who demonstrate the value of education, implying that seeing more role models would help them to succeed. At the time, Buttigieg was was running for mayor of South Bend, Ind.’

JIM DOWNS. Buttigieg is getting slammed for being a type of gay man America fails to appreciate.

KEVIN MCCARTHY. House Minority Leader’s new ad defending Trump contains Russian stock footage. “The clip showing a farmer walking through a cornfield was found on the website Pond5 and is credited to a user from Russia. Andrew Kaczynski, a reporter from CNN, first connected the footage to Russia sources. Kaczynski pointed out that another clip of a farmer within the ad was uploaded from a user in Israel.”

What if I told you…

⇒ He won the election.

⇒ He spoke for millions who didn’t have a voice.

⇒ Despite their obstruction, he is still getting things done for the American people. pic.twitter.com/ZuVq1Jl9RG — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 25, 2019

LOUISVILLE. Police officer files lawsuit, says he was discriminated against for being gay: “The suit claims Burgraff was retaliated against after reporting that his commanding officer, Lt. Phil Russell, wanted him reprimanded for telling a Youth Police Advisory Committee that he is gay.”

JOHN SCHNATTER. Papa John’s former CEO says he has eaten over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days.

STARRING ROLE OF THE DAY. Someone hired Mark McGrath to break up with their boyfriend.

NEW JERSEY. State moves to ban “gay panic” defense: “The bill, which is now sponsored by Assemblyman John McKeon (D-Essex), has not yet had a committee hearing in the Senate, where it also must pass to reach Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk.”

TRANSFORMATION OF THE DAY. Debra Messing as Lucille Ball.

PREVIEW CLIP OF THE DAY. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Róisín Murphy “Narcissus”

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Thales Cerqueira.