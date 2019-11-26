Melania Trump Booed Loudly at Baltimore Youth Summit: WATCH

First Lady Melania Trump was booed loudly after being introduced at a Baltimore youth summit aimed at raising awareness about opioid addiction.

CNN reports: “The heckling lasted for about one minute, according to CNN’s Kate Bennett, who was in the room. But the audience remained raucous, audibly speaking over her remarks throughout her brief speech to the B’More Youth Summit. … She was again loudly booed, and also cheered, as she departed the stage at the conclusion of her speech. This is the first time the first lady has been publicly booed at a solo event, though the Trump administration has had strained relations with the city of Baltimore.”