Margaret Court Whines That She Won’t Be Honored for Her Tennis Grand Slam 50th Anniversary Because She Believes Gay People Should Not Have Equality: WATCH

The 50th anniversary of homophobic Australian tennis player Margaret Court‘s 1970 Grand Slam is approaching and Court is whining that she won’t be honored for it because of her hateful views about gay people.

Said Court to Sky News: “I think I should just be treated well, that’s all. … I treat everybody equally but I said what the Bible said, and being Christian, I got in trouble for that. … There’s been things that have been said and happened since, but I still love my nation and represent my nation so I think I should be honored.”

Court has been a vocal opponent of LGBTQ equality.

Said Court in 2017 of the push for marriage equality in Australia: “I sense at the moment you can put a Yes sign in the window, everything’s all right, but if you put a No sign you get a brick through your window. We already have 36,000 gay couples in this nation, that’s not a lot of people when you think about the 25 million. They already have civil union. They want marriage because they want to destroy it.”

She added that the consequences of same-sex marriage would lead to the abolition of Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Easter and Christmas.

In June 2017, Court said that the “US gay lobby” was behind the idea of renaming the court named after her in Melbourne Park, home to the Australian open.