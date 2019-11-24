Michael Bloomberg Launches 2020 Bid with Multimillion Dollar Ad Blitz: WATCH

Michael Bloomberg has launched his 2020 bid for president with a massive ad campaign touting his successes as NYC mayor and his work fighting the climate crisis and big coal.

CBS News reports: “A minute-long advertisement began airing Sunday in certain markets across the country, part of a campaign set to top $34 million and run through at least December 3, according to ad tracker Kantar Media and federal disclosure reports.”

NEW — @MikeBloomberg in first TV ad touts his bio & targets Trump.



Ad closes with "jobs creator, leader, problem solver. Mike Bloomberg for president."

Says the ad: “He could have just been the middle class kid who made good but Mike Bloomberg became the guy who did good. After building a business that created thousands of jobs, he took charge of a city still reeling from 9/11. A three-term mayor who helped bring it back from the ashes, bringing jobs and thousands of affordable housing units with it. After witnessing the terrible toll of gun violence, he helped create a movement to protect families across America and stood up to the coal lobby and this administration to protect this planet from climate change.”

CNN reports: “A 77-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist, Bloomberg made his fortune creating technology that bankers and traders use to access market data. After building a successful financial information business, he turned to politics. He officially launched a bid to become mayor of New York in 2001. Despite running as a Republican in an overwhelmingly Democratic city, Bloomberg won the election and was reelected twice. During this second term, he switched parties and became an independent — only to re-register as a Democrat in 2018.Because of his late entry, aides to the former mayor have said he won’t compete in the first four voting contests, in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. Instead, Bloomberg is staking his chances on an unconventional strategy of building support in the states that hold primaries on March 3, also known as Super Tuesday.”