Stephen Colbert Has a Use for the New Nonbinary Emojis: WATCH

Stephen Colbert riffed on the new nonbinary emojis introduced this week by the Unicode Consortium, the governing body of emojis. The 328 new emoji designs “include non-binary versions of nearly every human emoji, including non-binary couple pairings,” according to The Guardian.

Said Colbert: “For the first time ever they’ve added gender neutral emojis, which will make it much easier to text someone phrases like ‘my grandpa is deeply confused by the new gender neutral emojis.’ This is great but I just want to go on record to say that all emojis are gender neutral. They don’t show any of the bits and pieces. Except this one. 🍆”

The Guardian adds: “Many in the LGBTQ community are celebrating the new additions, which expand on the inclusivity and diversity of the emoji library. In 2015, Apple released increased skin tone options for its human emojis. But some are critical of the non-binary emojis for reinforcing a fixed idea of what gender-nonconforming people ‘look’ like.”

