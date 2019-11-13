Man Filmed Swimming Across Venice’s St. Mark’s Square Amid Historic Flooding: WATCH

A man was filmed swimming across Venice, Italy’s St. Mark’s Square at night amid historic flooding that the city’s mayor blames on climate change.

Acqua alta storica a Venezia: ragazzo nuota in piazza San Marco pic.twitter.com/5r9pA01xie — Local Team (@localteamtv) November 12, 2019

The BBC reports: “The highest water levels in the region in more than 50 years will leave ‘a permanent mark’, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro tweeted. ‘Now the government must listen,’ he added. ‘These are the effects of climate change… the costs will be high.’ The waters in Venice peaked at 1.87m (6ft), according to the tide monitoring centre. Only once since official records began in 1923 has the tide been higher, reaching 1.94m in 1966.”