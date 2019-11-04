Richard Spencer Unleashes Racist and Anti-Semitic Tirade in Audio Leaked by Milo Yiannopoulos

Richard Spencer, who has been at the forefront of the resurgence of the white supremacist movement fomented by Donald Trump and in January 2017 denied being a neo-Nazi after being punched in the face while trolling a protest, unleashed a racist and anti-Semitic tirade in an audio snippet released on Sunday by alt-right homocon troll Milo Yiannopoulos.

Richard Spencer is a fucking Nazi.

Don't believe it?

Listen to this.



"Little fucking kikes, they get ruled by people like me. Little fucking octaroons. My ancestors enslaved those pieces of fucking shit." via @Avi_Bueno#mondaymorning @mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/zGMD8inyyJ — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 4, 2019

Says Spencer in the clip: “My ancestors f**king enslaved those little pieces of f**king sh*t. They don’t do this to f**king me. We’re going to f**king ritualistically humiliate them. Little fucking kikes. They get ruled by people like me. Little f**king octaroons.”

BoingBoing reports: “Yiannopoulous claims the recording was made in the immediate aftermath of counterprotestor Heather Heyer’s murder at the 2017 Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally.”

Yiannopoulos released the audio on Telegram because he was reportedly upset that he was banned from Twitter over hate speech and Spencer is still on the platform, according to Angry White Men, a site that tracks white supremacists: “Relegated to Telegram, Milo had been complaining that Spencer, and not he, still had a Twitter account. ‘This is Richard Spencer,’ Yiannopoulos griped in a post containing the leaked audio. ‘Spencer is still on Twitter, as is David Duke. But Gavin [McInnes], Alex [Jones], Laura [Loomer], Roger [Stone] and I are apparently too much.'”

Twitter users pointed out that CNN has invited Spencer on in recent weeks as a legitimate guest commentator.

Polite reminder that Jake Tapper and CNN recently invited Richard Spencer on as a legitimate guest, ignoring the fact he's a piece of shit Nazi. pic.twitter.com/KWcOWvZQXO — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) November 4, 2019



