Sara Lee’s Instagram Inundated with Raunchy Gay Comments After Harry Styles SNL Sketch Airs

In a Saturday Night Live sketch that aired over the weekend, Harry Styles played the gay Instagram manager for bakery manufacturer Sara Lee, who was reprimanded after leaving raunchy remarks like “wreck me daddy” on the Instagram accounts of famous male celebs like Nick Jonas and Shawn Mendes. Check the sketch out HERE if you missed it.

Since the sketch aired, Instagram users have flocked to Sara Lee’s real-life Instagram account and left similar remarks.

LEAVE SARA LEE BREAD ALONE I CANT BREATHEEZJSKSHS pic.twitter.com/9SLweq3nfJ November 17, 2019

SNL actor Bowen Yang, who appeared in the sketch, accused Sara Lee of deleting some of the remarks.

Sara Lee disabling and deleting IG comments wow they really could have been THE bread for f*gs. 😞 November 17, 2019

But it appears the company is now taking a different tack. They released a statement that they had not realized the comments were coming because of an SNL sketch: “We didn’t know about or participate in the creation of the skit so as you can imagine, waking up to all those comments threw us for a bit of a loop. We didn’t delete any comments but did temporarily hide them until we could read through and understand what happened. All comments are now visible and we will be monitoring for any that violate Instagram standards. While the explicit jokes in the skit do not align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand, we know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and are taking it all in stride.”