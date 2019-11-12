AOC Fangirls Over Sasha Velour Backstage at D.C. Drag Show: WATCH

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has made no secret of her love of drag and RuPaul’s Drag Race, and visited Season 9 winner Sasha Velour’s new one-queen-show Smoke & Mirrors in Washington D.C. on Monday night. Velour noted that the audience gave AOC a standing ovation.

Squeals AOC in a charming video posted to social media by Velour: “It was amazing. It was incredible. It was fabulous. I’m like that Lady Gaga moment where she’s like, ‘stunning, amazing, impeccable, genius.'”

“Do you believe?” gushed Velour, stunned by the praise. “From the revolutionary of our time. I love you so much. Thank you.”

Tonight THE most honored special guest came to see “Smoke & Mirrors” in Washington D.C. @AOC 💖 The audience gave her a standing ovation too! pic.twitter.com/XzHYGTuDb0 — Sasha Velour (@sasha_velour) November 12, 2019

The show’s description: “Smoke & Mirrors, Sasha Velour’s first one-queen show, is an effortless blend of drag, visual art, and magic. Velourintroduces audiences to a whole new side of her artistry, through 13 dazzling and genre-busting lip-synch performances, all directed and choreographed by the queen herself. You’ll be on the edge of your seat as she explodes into rose petals, vanishes in a poof of smoke, saws herself in half, conjures a rainstorm, even transforms into a tree in front of your eyes (to name just a few). But the real magic is the way that these illusions and deceptions serve to unmask deeper truths, sparking fresh analysis of gender, fame, family, and the importance of dreaming big and living life over-the-top.”

Velour spoke about the show on a recent episode of Yahoo’s BUILD.