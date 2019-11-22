Billie Eilish, Tesla Cybertruck, Triggered, Blood Ban, Mexican Vogue, Tom Hanks, Trixie Mattel and The Crown: HOT LINKS

BILL BARR. On Jeffrey Epstein’s death: “I can understand people who immediately, whose minds went to sort of the worst-case scenario because it was a perfect storm of screw-ups.”

THE HORROR. Dame Joan Collins has disavowed jeans.

TOWN HALL. Pelosi to field questions on impeachment from voters, in CNN town hall. “CNN’s Jake Tapper will moderate the December 5 event that will air live at 9 p.m. ET from Washington, DC.”

SAD. Donald Trump Jr’s Triggered sales were propped up by a $94,000 buy from the Republican National Committee.

KANSAS. Trump says Mike Pompeo is mulling a senate run there: “”If he thought there was a chance of losing that seat, he would do it.”

$572K. Palo Alto settles excessive force lawsuit with gay man: “The city of Palo Alto has agreed to pay a $572,500 settlement to Gustavo Alvarez, a gay man who sued the city’s police department over his February 2018 arrest in which he alleged that officers violated his civil rights.”

LAWSUITS. SNL producer and filmmaker join class action suit against YouTube: “The 12 complainants in total allege that the algorithm YouTube, and its parent company Google, uses to promote, censor and pair advertising with videos is discriminating against LGBT content just because it is made by and for LGBT people.”

BLOOD BAN. American Red Cross urges FDA to ease ban on blood donation by gay men. “The Red Cross is now recommending a three-month ban, which is the same policy used in Great Britain and Canada.”

COME ON, VOGUE. Mexican and British Vogue to feature third gender model for first time: ‘Muxes (pronounced “moo-she”) have a unique gender identity that mixes gay male and feminine characteristics and is sometimes referred to as a “third” gender. Both the British and Mexican editions of the magazine will carry the image of Estrella Vazquez, a weaver and designer from Oaxaca, a southern Mexican state that is home to the largest muxe community in the country, although British Vogue will feature [them] inside the magazine.’

CYBERTRUCK. Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s pickup truck. “CEO Elon Musk claimed the car was ‘bulletproof’ against a 9mm handgun. But when he got Tesla’s chief designer to throw a metal ball at one of its armored windows, audible surprise could be heard as the glass smashed — twice.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

GENETIC DISCOVERY OF THE DAY. Tom Hanks is related to Mister Rogers: “Hanks is sixth cousins with Rogers, and they share the same great-great-great-great-great grandfather, Johannes Mefford, a company representative told CBS News. The company utilized its database of over 20 billion online historical records to form Hanks’ family tree, the representative said.”

VOX. Elsa from Frozen is a queer icon.

NOPE OF THE DAY. This Boeing 777 that had to return to LAX.

FEELING OLD OF THE DAY. Billie Eilish has never heard of Van Halen, Run DMC, or Cabbage Patch dolls. Also, why is it so hard to explain “gay” to a five year old, Jimmy?

TRAILER OF THE DAY. A Million Little Pieces.

REACTION VIDEO OF THE DAY. Trixie Mattel and Katya watch The Crown.

FRIDAY FACE. Jaron Popko.