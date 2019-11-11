Trump Proposed Doing Away with All Judges, According to Book Excerpt: ‘There shouldn’t be any at all, really’

Donald Trump proposed getting rid of all judges on more than one occasion, according to a new excerpt from the book Anonymous, penned by a senior Trump administration official aired on Axios HBO.

“Can we just get rid of the judges? Let’s get rid of the fucking judges,” Trump fumed one morning. “There shouldn’t be any at all, really.”

The author, who wrote the infamous September 2018 op-ed in the New York Times, described the president in earlier excerpts as “a twelve-year-old in an air traffic control tower, pushing the buttons of government indiscriminately, indifferent to the planes skidding across the runway and the flights frantically diverting away from the airport.”

Another excerpt described the president’s fitness for office: “I am not qualified to diagnose the president’s mental acuity. All I can tell you is that normal people who spend any time with Donald Trump are uncomfortable by what they witness. He stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information, not occasionally but with regularity. Those who would claim otherwise are lying to themselves or to the country.”