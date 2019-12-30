John Lewis, Saudi Arabia, Barack Obama, Sara Gilbert, Ahlmalik Williams, Sea Lions, Zac Efron: HOT LINKS

HORSES IN THE BACK. Obama’s 2019 favorite songs list includes Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Frank Ocean, and more…

2020. Pete Buttigieg criticizes Biden over Iraq war vote: “This is an example of why years in Washington is not always the same thing as judgment. He supported the worst foreign policy decision made by the United States in my lifetime, which was the decision to invade Iraq.” ALSO. Buttigieg poised to win Iowa caucuses?

MAJOR FLOP. The astonishing amount of $$ CATS is on track to lose.

JOHN LEWIS. Congressman and civil rights icon to undergo treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

UKRAINE. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit amid impeachment. “As the Senate weighs options for a trial, Pompeo will depart Thursday on a five-nation tour of Europe and Central Asia. Ukraine will be the first stop on the trip, the State Department said Monday.”

SEPARATIONS. Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry split after more than five years of marriage.

AHLMALIK WILLIAMS. Madonna’s new boyfriend joined the family in London.

ZAC EFRON. Actor rushed to the hospital in life or death medical emergency in Papua New Guinea.

AUSTRALIA. Thousands of koalas feared dead in wildfires: “The mid-northern coast of New South Wales was home to up to 28,000 koalas, but wildfires have significantly reduced their population in recent months. Koalas are native to Australia and are one of the country’s most beloved animals, but they’ve been under threat due to a loss of habitat.”

VIGILANCE REQUIRED. 20 of the most dangerous countries for LGBT travelers.

EASYJET. European airline directs flight attendants to drop “ladies and gentlemen” from in-flight announcements and adopt more inclusive language.

SAUDI ARABIA. Hundreds arrested for public indecency: ‘Saudi Arabia has arrested more than 200 people for violating “public decency” – including by wearing immodest clothing – and “harassment“, police said, in the first such crackdown since the ultra-conservative kingdom began easing social norms. Some 120 men and women have been arrested over the past week for offending public morals, including wearing “inappropriate clothes“, Riyadh police said in a series of statements on Twitter since Tuesday.’

