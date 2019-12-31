‘Homophobic’ WWE Wrestler Lars Sullivan Discovered to Be Former Gay Adult Film Actor

WWE wrestler Lars Sullivan deleted his Twitter account this week after internet sleuths on Reddit discovered that he had once done gay adult films under the name Mitch Bennett.

At issue was the fact that Sullivan was fined $100,000 this year after backlash over comments that he had once made on a forum at Bodybuilding.com, some of which were called homophobic. The others were abusive and racist, according to Ringside News, which characterized Sullivan as an “internet troll.”

They included comments about the NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, like this one: “Philip Rivers = Crybaby b*tch and is extremely gay. Most of California, especially sothern cal, is gay. Fits well. Hell ‘Philip’ is a gay name in [email protected]”

Wrote Ringside News: “If you find what Sullivan wrote offensive we apologize, but this is just another thing he said on those boards that he might have needed to think about twice before hitting the send key. It should also be noted that he was banned from this board eventually, but he really spent a lot of time on there.”

In May, Sullivan apologized for the remarks: “There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.”

So Reddit blew up after making the discovery that “Mitch Bennett” was really Lars Sullivan, which was confirmed when they spied a “DM” tattoo on the young adult film actor’s shoulder. Sullivan’s real name is Dylan Miley.

According to Ringside News, Sullivan did both couple and solo scenes.

WWE is Lars Sullivan territory



Pornhub: *clears throat* "THIS IS LARS SULLIVAN TERRITORY! pic.twitter.com/UkeTn89Dpc — Fiending for Followers‼️🎅 (@Fiend4Follows) December 29, 2019

To see more from this video, click here. And well, some simple searches can take you to the full scene.

Sullivan is currently recovering from a knee injury.