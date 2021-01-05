GOP Senator Josh Hawley Says ‘Antifa Scumbags’ Violently Terrorized His Family But Video Evidence Shows Otherwise: WATCH

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) said he and his family were violently terrorized by “Antifa scumbags” on Monday night but video evidence (below) shows a group of about 15 people holding signs saying “protect democracy”, speaking through a megaphone, and writing on the sidewalk with chalk.

Hawley has been making headlines this week as he’s part of a delusional group of Republicans plotting to overturn the presidential election in favor of Donald Trump on Wednesday by objecting to the certification of electoral votes.

Tweeted Hawley: “Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence.”

I dunno, Josh. You’re the one trying to overthrow democracy. This looks pretty tame:https://t.co/31l322ihdn — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) January 5, 2021

The Washington Post reports: “Demonstrators with ShutDownDC, which organized the protest, told The Washington Post that they did not engage in vandalism or even knock on Hawley’s door. A 50-minute video shared by the group shows protesters writing in chalk on the sidewalk, chanting through a megaphone and at one point leaving a copy of the Constitution on Hawley’s doorstep. Police in Vienna, Va., who responded to the protest, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post late Monday. The group’s video shows several officers asking protesters to quiet down, but then standing by as the crowd continued with its demonstration.”

Watch the video:

On Tuesday morning, Hawley objected to the post’s report, tweeting: “@washingtonpost this morning printing outright lies from the Antifa group who now describe themselves as sweet angels. BS. You screamed through bullhorns, shouted down my wife when she asked you to leave, vandalized property, pounded on our door, and terrorized neighbors. And didn’t have the guts to do it in daylight, but only under cover of darkness so you could hide. You’re scum. And we won’t be intimidated.”