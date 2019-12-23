Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls ‘Cooning’ Eddie Murphy a ‘Hollywood Slave’ Who Has Yet to ‘Leave the Plantation’ After Brutal SNL Monologue Joke

Eddie Murphy made a scathing joke about convicted sex predator Bill Cosby in his Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend. Cosby’s publicist lashed out over the joke.

Said Murphy: “If you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home… dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet. … Who is America’s Dad now?!”

Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt responded in a statement posted to Cosby’s Instagram account.

Wrote Wyatt: “Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come. It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.”

Business Insider reports: “Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years in prison after being found guilty in 2018 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004. A Pennsylvania appeals court upheld his conviction earlier this month.”