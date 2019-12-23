Man Threatens to ‘Annihilate’ Tampa’s Gay Community in Mass Shooting After Rejection on Grindr

Ralph Perkins, a 50-year-old Tampa man, was arrested and charged with making a written threat to undertake a mass shooting last week.

The Tampa Bay Times reports: “Perkins told a witness that he was depressed and had stomach cancer. He made the threats Monday after his offer for an unidentified person to move in with him was rejected, according to the arrest report. Police said Perkins wrote these threats: ‘I like to take a gun I like to wipe the whole gay community out in Tampa and then kill myself’ and ‘That’s going to be my ultimate present to Tampa Florida is the annihilator the gay community before I kill myself,’ according to police.”

Police told the paper that Perkins had no immediate access to firearms, “however, we cannot predict what he would have done had he not been arrested.”

Perkins, who is also a registered sex offender, is being held without bail.