One Million Moms Have the Pitchforks Out for Hallmark After Gay Wedding Ad Airs with (Gasp!) Kiss

American family Association subgroup One Million Moms is coming for the Hallmark Channel for airing a commercial featuring a lesbian wedding with (gasp) a kiss!

Writes the group: “The Hallmark Channel has always been known for its family friendly movies. Even its commercials are usually safe for family viewing. But unfortunately, that is not the case anymore. Recently, One Million Moms received concerns about Hallmark airing a commercial from Zola.com in which two lesbians are shown kissing at the end of their wedding ceremony. … Conservative viewers will be disappointed to learn that Hallmark has ideas of moving beyond airing only commercials with LGBT content and is open to producing LGBT movies in the future.”

“Shame on Hallmark for airing commercials with same-sex couples and even considering movies with LGBT content and lead characters,” they continue. “Now, parents can no longer trust Hallmark because Hallmark is no longer allowing parents to be the primary educators when it comes to sex and sexual morality.”

OMM tells Hallmark in a petition letter on their site: “Please reconsider airing commercials with same-sex couples, and please do not add LGBT movies to the Hallmark Channel. Such content goes against Christian and conservative values that are important to your primary audience. You will lose viewers if you cave to the LBGT agenda.”