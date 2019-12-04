Denny Heck, NATO, Josh Brolin, 007, Blodwyn Campervan, Bishop Malone, Chris Pratt, Betsy DeVos: HOT LINKS

NATO. Trump lied 21 times during NATO press conferences. “Trump treated NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a selection of his favorite fictions, most of which we have fact-checked before, and sprinkled in some new nonsense for good measure. Speaking to reporters for more than two hours in total, Trump made at least 21 false claims. That’s our initial count. The total may well grow once we have time to do some deeper fact-checking.”

ROSEBUD. Josh Brolin burned his butthole while he was sunbathing it.

DENNY HECK. Democratic congressman won’t seek reelection: “In the spirit of complete openness, part of me is also discouraged. The countless hours I have spent in the investigation of Russian election interference and the impeachment inquiry have rendered my soul weary. I will never understand how some of my colleagues, in many ways good people, could ignore or deny the President’s unrelenting attack on a free press, his vicious character assassination of anyone who disagreed with him, and his demonstrably very distant relationship with the truth.”

BLODWYN CAMPERVAN. Taron Egerton describes dressing in drag for Elton John: “Actually, that night, after he’d gone to bed, I stole his Polaroid camera and wore some of my girlfriend’s clothes and did a little photoshoot and left it there in the kitchen for them for after we’d left of me dressed as my vision of Blodwyn Campervan.”

COME ON. Aquaman came for Chris Pratt’s water bottle.

ERRONEOUSLY. Betsy DeVos’s Dept. of Education admits it forced nearly 46,000 scammed students to repay loans: “In a 14-page compliance report filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Tuesday, attorneys for the DOE confessed to unlawfully collecting such payments from nearly 46,000 students (45,801 to be exact) who were scammed by for-profit colleges.”

BUFFALO. Bishop Richard J. Malone steps down: “The resignation happened more than a year after Western New York area Catholics began calling for his removal over his handling of a clergy sex abuse scandal.”

JUST FYI. Don’t get your sushi from 7-11.

CHRISTMAS TUNE OF THE DAY. Liam Payne “All I Want (for Christmas)”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. 007 No Time to Die.

