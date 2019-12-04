RuPaul’s Scripted Netflix Series ‘AJ and The Queen’ Gets an Official Trailer: WATCH

Netflix has released an official trailer for AJ and The Queen, the upcoming hourlong scripted comedy series set to debut on January 10 starring RuPaul and co-written by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King.

The show also stars 22 drag queens from past seasons of Drag Race, EW reports. They include, Valentina, Mayhem Miller, Bianca Del Rio, Eureka O’Hara, Victoria “Porkchop” Parker, Alexis Mateo, Manila Luzon, Vanessa “Miss Vanjie” Mateo, Jinkx Monsoon, Katya, Jaymes Mansfield, Chad Michaels, Mariah Balenciaga, Kennedy Davenport, Jade Jolie, Ongina, Latrice Royale, Monique Heart, Ginger Minj, Trinity The Tuck, Jujubee, and Pandora Boxx.

The show’s synopsis: “Robert Lee (RuPaul), better known as the drag queen Ruby Red, has big dreams of opening his very own drag club. After years of performing in clubs all across the country, he has scrimped and saved and is one signed lease away from turning his dreams into a reality until he realizes he’s been swindled by a charismatic grifter (Josh Segarra) and his eye-patch wearing partner-in-crime, Lady Danger (Tia Carrere). With his heart broken and money stolen, Robert has no choice but to pick up the pieces and start over, and a cross country Ruby Red roadshow provides the perfect opportunity to do just that. But when AJ (Izzy G.), a scrappy, streetwise 10-year-old escaping a difficult home life, stows away in Robert’s rundown RV, the consummate performer suddenly finds himself in a new set of shoes: de facto parent. Fabulously mismatched yet perfectly paired, AJ and Ruby must find a way to navigate through tough times as they learn a few tricks from one another and roll on to brighter days.”

