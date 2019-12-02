Elizabeth Warren Holds Back Tears in Emotional Exchange with Young Voter: WATCH

Elizabeth Warren shared an emotional exchange she had with a young voter in Marion, Iowa in a short video posted to social media on Monday.

Asked the young woman: “I was wondering if there was ever a time in your life where somebody you really looked up to maybe didn’t accept you as much? And how you dealt with that?”

Replied Warren, before embracing the woman: “Yeah. My mother and I had very different views of how to build a future. She wanted me to marry well, and I really tried, and it just didn’t work out. And there came a day when I had to call her and say, this is over. I can’t make it work. And I heard the disappointment in her voice. I knew how she felt about it. But I also knew it was the right thing to do. And sometimes you just gotta do what’s right inside, and hope that maybe the rest of the world will come around to it. And maybe they will and maybe they won’t. But the truth is, you’ve gotta take care of yourself first and do this.”