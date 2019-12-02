John Boyega Asks Oscar Isaac to Be His ‘+1’ at Star Wars Premiere in Video Celebrating Their Ongoing Bromance: WATCH

Playing off of Star Wars fans’ interest in shipping the characters of Finn and Poe, actor John Boyega posted a humorous video to co-star Oscar Isaac asking him to be his “plus one” at the premiere of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

My brother Oscar never responds to his texts so one must write him a letter ! pic.twitter.com/lHoAPKx4oU — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 30, 2019