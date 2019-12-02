Pete Buttigieg Promises America ‘Defined Not by Exclusion But By Belonging’ in First South Carolina Ad: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg is putting $2 million behind his first ad buy in South Carolina, which goes statewide on Tuesday and appears targeted toward the black voters polls show he has had difficulty reaching. It also appeals directly to a religious demographic.

Says Buttigieg in the ad: In our White House, you won’t have to shake your head and ask yourself, ‘Whatever happened to ‘I was hungry and you fed me. I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” When I say we’ve got to unify the American people it doesn’t mean pretending that we’re all the same. It means unifying around issues from wages and family leave to gun violence and immigration. The hope of an American experience defined not by exclusion but by belonging.”

Buttigieg spent the weekend in South Carolina where he attended Sunday service with Rev. William Barber’s congregation at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro.