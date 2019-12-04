Gus Kenworthy to Switch Teams and Ski for Britain in 2022 Beijing Olympics

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy says he won’t be skiing for Team USA in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Kenworthy made the announcement on social media Tuesday night.

Said Kenworthy, in a post geo-stamped from London: “I am very excited to announce that I will be competing for Team GB on the road to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Although I was raised in the US I was born in the UK and my mum is British through-and-through. She has been my #1 fan for my entire life and has proudly stood at the bottom of the mountain waving the stars and stripes in support of me for two Olympic cycles. Now, in what is sure to be my last Olympic appearance, I’d like to return the honor by proudly holding up the British flag for her. ♥️🇬🇧”

Kenworthy was born in Chelmsford, Essex, UK. He told the BBC: “I think for sure 2022 is my final Olympic Games and I decided I wanted to do it for my mum. I have no doubt in my mind that I could go back for the US but this is definitely going to be a much smoother approach for me. This gives me a path where I’m not taking a place away from one of my friends in the US.”