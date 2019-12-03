Impeachment Report, Harry Styles, International Male, Kim Petras, Gay Beer, Mexico City, Cory Booker: HOT LINKS

IT’S HERE. The House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry report. “President Trump and his senior officials may see nothing wrong with using the power of the Office of the President to pressure a foreign country to help the President’s reelection campaign. Indeed, President Trump continues to encourage Ukraine and other foreign countries to engage in the same kind of election interference today. However, the Founding Fathers prescribed a remedy for a chief executive who places his personal interests above those of the country: impeachment.”

BILL BARR. Attorney General rejects key finding in report on Russia probe: “Barr has not been swayed by Horowitz’s rationale for concluding that the FBI had sufficient basis to open an investigation on July 31, 2016, these people said.” Because of course…

DAM BROKEN. Brad Pitt is crying again.

READY, SET, PREP. Dept. of Health and Human Services details plans to provide HIV prevention drugs for free: ‘Under the agreement with HHS, the company donates the medication but the government must cover costs of the program, which include determining if someone who applies is eligible as well as distribution and processing claims. Currently that will run the government about $200 a bottle for a 30- or 60-day prescription, Azar said, because initially the government will use Gilead’s distribution network. The government is developing a distribution system involving the pharmacy chains CVS (CVS) Health, Walgreens (WBA), and Rite Aid, which will forgo charging dispensing fees for these prescriptions, bringing the cost down further, Azar said. That system will be in effect before the end of March, he said.’

TRUMP. I don’t know Prince Andrew. “I don’t know Prince Andrew but it’s a tough story, it’s a very tough story.”

And as for Adam Schiff? “I think he is a maniac. I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being. I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious. I think he is a very sick man and he lies.”

RUSSIA. Putin signs law requiring “all smartphones, computers and smart TV sets sold in the country to come pre-installed with Russian software.” “The country’s mobile phone market is dominated by foreign companies including Apple, Samsung and Huawei. The legislation signed by Putin said the government would come up with a list of Russian applications that would need to be installed on the different devices.”

LEBANON. Why was the Trump administration withholding aid to another country? “The State Department had offered only a cryptic response to queries, defending the assistance but also calling for Lebanese authorities to implement economic reforms and rein in corruption.”

ALL MAN. The International Male Movie is coming soon.

NORTH KOREA. Rocket Man entreaty: “North Korea on Tuesday repeated its assertions that the Trump administration is running out of time to salvage nuclear negotiations, saying it’s entirely up to the United States to choose what “Christmas gift” it gets from the North.”

DISEASES. Researchers find link between Herpes virus and Multiple Sclerosis: “The study, which analyzed the blood of 8,700 multiple sclerosis patients and an additional control group of 7,200 people without MS, found that MS patients were 50 percent more likely to have a greater number of antibodies against human herpesvirus 6 (HVV-6). HVV-6 is a common strain of the virus whose variants—a and b—have been linked with eventual development of multiple sclerosis.”

SAMANTHA FLORES. The trans woman helping Mexico City’s LGBTQ seniors.

NYC SUBWAY MAP. Like you’ve never seen it before.

IN THEIR FACES. Trans pop star Kim Petras poses in front of the Westboro Baptist Church.

FREE, MELANIA. First Lady suspects Roger Stone was behind the release of nude modeling photos. “The theory goes,” Bennett writes, “that Trump was trying to head off a bad week on the campaign.”

ON THE TOWN. NFL player Ryan Russell and his boyfriend Corey O’Brien hit L.A. for a movie night.

CORY BOOKER. Candidate reveals $100 billion plan to invest in historically black colleges and universities. “I am here today because of the power of these institutions to uplift and bring about opportunity to Black Americans,” Booker, whose parents both attended HBCUs, said in a statement. “As president, I will redouble our efforts to support and invest in HBCUs across the country — my mother and father wouldn’t have it any other way.”

RAJA KRISNAMOORTHI. House Democrat introduces a bill to halt LGBTQ bullying: “The State Taskforce Opportunity Program (STOP) Bullying Act would encourage states to develop anti-bullying task forces to research and reduce bullying in primary and secondary schools, according to a release from Krishnamoorthi’s office.”

IT’S HERE, IT’S QUEER. Gay beer. “That’s the one of the first questions we get,” co-founder Jon Moore says. “Is this going to make me gay? If you’re lucky, yes.”

MUSIC VIDEO TRAILER OF THE DAY. Harry Styles “Adore You”. Video coming December 6.

CHRISTMAS VIDEO OF THE DAY. Katy Perry “Cozy Little Christmas”.

TUESDAY TORSO. Mauricio Ramos.