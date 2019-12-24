Henry Cavill Reveals How He Amped Up His ‘Witcher’ Bath Bod: WATCH

Henry Cavill sat down with UK talk show host Graham Norton for a chat about his new Netflix show The Witcher. Of interest to Norton was Cavill’s rocking physique.

Said Cavill: “Diet is difficult, and you’re hungry, but when you’re dehydrating for three days you get to the point on the last day, where you can smell water nearby. … It makes your skin really thin so it sits on the muscles. … It’s not no water for 3 days. On the first day you’ll have a liter and a half, and the second day half a liter and the third day no water and you’ll shoot the fourth.”