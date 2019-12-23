Indonesia Foreign Teacher Applicants Asked About Participation in Orgies in Order to Weed Out Gay Candidates

In order to weed out gay candidates, foreign teacher applicants in Indonesia are scrutinized with a psychological exam that includes “true or false” questions like “The gender composition of an orgy would be irrelevant to my decision to participate” and “I would feel uncomfortable knowing my daughter’s or son’s teacher was homosexual.”

The NYT reports: “The goal is to determine teachers’ sexual orientation and attitude toward gay rights under a 2015 government regulation that prohibits international schools from hiring foreign teachers who have ‘an indication of abnormal sexual behavior or orientation.’ … The test comes as lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people face growing hostility across Indonesia, which was once seen as among the most tolerant countries in the Islamic world. Officially secular, Indonesia has the world’s largest Muslim population.

