Larry Kramer, Trans Model Search, Eric Holder, Lachlan Murdoch, ‘In The Heights’ Movie, Pete Buttigieg, Vassar: HOT LINKS

McConnell

MOVE TO ACQUIT? Mitch McConnell hints at Senate strategy: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to hold a final vote to acquit President Donald Trump, should he be impeached, when a majority of senators believe his trial has run its course instead of holding a vote on dismissing the articles of impeachment, two Republican senators told CNN on Wednesday.Republicans want to have a vote on acquittal — to clear the President of the charges against him — not simply rely on a 51-vote threshold procedural motion to dismiss the hotly disputed case.” DEMOCRAT JOE MANCHIN. Torn on voting to convict…

CLASS OF ’24. Felicity Huffman’s daughter got into Vassar College without bribery.

SLAY. Slay Models, the world’s first exclusively transgender model agency, is looking for transgender models: “We are looking for star quality,” said Cecilio Asuncion, founder and director of Slay Model Management. “It takes more than beauty to be a top model. It takes determination, a healthy outlook and a visceral understanding that she is a model first, and a trans woman second.” February 15, 2020 at One Culver in Los Angeles.

TWILIGHT OF A DIFFICULT MAN. Larry Kramer and the birth of AIDS activism: “Let it be said that Mr. Kramer, now 81 and frail from illness, still does righteous fury like no one else.”

STOCKING (FACIAL) STUFFERS. Kris Jenner is giving friends and family Botox for Christmas.

BUZZFEED. You wanted same-sex marriage, you now have Pete Buttigieg. “To a lot of progressive queer people, Buttigieg’s campaign symbolizes everything the marriage-focused mainstream gay rights movement has failed to deliver.”

AMERICABLOG RESPONSE. Pete Buttigieg is a bad gay? Here we go again. ‘Pete’s other “problem,” that he’s a gay white man, has deep roots in the woker-than-thou left. Lots of newer LGBT activists have outright animus towards white gay men, claiming, among other things, that white gay men never did anything for the LGBT movement when, in many cases, they carried the lion’s share of the activist burden, including sacrificing their lives.’

MAYOR PETE ON CBS THIS MORNING: “In Iowa, he’s in a tight race with the top candidates, and a poll in New Hampshire has him leading. Buttigieg joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the impeachment hearings, what his record shows in helping minority communities, and how he plans to tackle the student debt crisis.”

PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER. Impeach Donald Trump. “Such an act of tyranny is what the Constitution was created to protect against. That is why this impeachment process is urgent and should move forward without delay.”

ERIC HOLDER. Bill Barr should resign as Attorney General: “As a former U.S. attorney general, I am reluctant to publicly criticize my successors. I respect the office and understand just how tough the job can be. But recently, Attorney General William P. Barr has made a series of public statements and taken actions that are so plainly ideological, so nakedly partisan and so deeply inappropriate for America’s chief law enforcement official that they demand a response from someone who held the same office.”

LEV PARNAS. Giuliani henchman got $1 million from Russian one month before being charged with conspiracy.

CANTALO. Ricky Martin is turning heads in Puerto Rico filming his new video.

REAL ESTATE. Lachlan Murdoch buys $150 million mansion made famous by the Beverly Hillbillies. “The 25,000 square foot mansion, which has 18 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and a wine cellar that can hold up to 12,500 bottles, sits on 10 acres—and was originally listed at $350 million when it went on the market in 2017.”

TIM MCCARTHY. Looking back a year after the loss of a gay video historian and HIV activist.

DAN SPILO. Survivor contestant ejected from show after off-camera incident: “For the first time in Survivor‘s 39-season history, a contestant has been ejected from the game due to an undisclosed, off-camera incident. At the end of Wednesday’s episode, Jeff Probst revealed to the remaining castaways that Dan Spilo had been removed and would not return to camp.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. In The Heights.

CROSSWALK CONCERT OF THE DAY. Harry Styles.

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Witcher.

COVER OF THE DAY. Luke Evans “Bring Him Home”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Fabio Gesualdo.