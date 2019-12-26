Older Gay Men Meet Gus Kenworthy: WATCH

We’ve watched them try to interpret young gay slang, react to Troye Sivan videos, play Card Against Humanity, try to identify famous gays, play Never Have I Ever, identify pop star divas, respond to new song lyrics, clap back at mean comments, remember past loves, look back at Stonewall, and react to the classic animated short In a Heartbeat?

In their latest clip, Robert E. Reeves, Jessay Martin, and Bill Lyons meet Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy in their latest clip, and we definitely think there’s some “Ken”-istry.