Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Older Gay Men Meet Gus Kenworthy: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

We’ve watched them try to interpret young gay slangreact to Troye Sivan videosplay Card Against Humanity, try to identify famous gays, play Never Have I Ever, identify pop star divas, respond to new song lyricsclap back at mean comments, remember past loveslook back at Stonewall, and react to the classic animated short In a Heartbeat?

In their latest clip, Robert E. Reeves, Jessay Martin, and Bill Lyons meet Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy in their latest clip, and we definitely think there’s some “Ken”-istry.

Recent Posts