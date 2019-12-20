Once Upon Impeachment, Mick Mulvaney, Michael Nutter, Rose McGowan, Boyz II Menorah, Jennifer Hudson: HOT LINKS

‘IN THE SPIRIT OF RESPECTING OUR CONSTITUTION’. Nancy Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address.

JUST IN: Speaker Nancy Pelosi invites Pres. Trump to deliver the State of the Union address to Congress on February 4.



The invitation comes just days after the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president. https://t.co/5Hsh0ETkr9 pic.twitter.com/zhArEpM9MW — ABC News (@ABC) December 20, 2019

MICK MULVANEY. Not long for this administration. “Trump allies and White House aides, who have been nudging the president in recent weeks to find a new leader for the team as it delves into a crucial reelection campaign, have been circulating lists of potential replacements for weeks,” the report states.

READ THEM. Elizabeth Warren vowed to read the names of transgender people killed every year when she is president: “”I will make sure that we read their names so that as a nation we are forced to address the particular vulnerability on homelessness. I would change the rules now that put people in prison based on their birth sex identification rather than their current identification.”

The transgender community has been marginalized in every way possible—and the president can lift up attention, lift up their voices, lift up their lives. I will do everything I can to make sure we are an America that leaves no one behind. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/2hMrS5UM3X December 20, 2019

ROSE MCGOWAN. Actress admits using recreational drugs because someone is trying to release a sex tape of her. “The truth is, I do. I am an adult in supposedly the ‘freest country in the world’. I try to live my life by doing what I want when I want. Believe me, I’ve earned it.”

ONCE UPON IMPEACHMENT. A brand new Christmas animated classic.

2020 Five Democrats have qualified for the January debate.

MICHAEL NUTTER. Former Philadelphia mayor endorses Bloomberg, becomes national chair of his campaign. “Mike Bloomberg has been a friend, adviser, supporter, and certainly a mentor from the day we met,” Nutter said in an interview. “These are extraordinary times and I think they require an extraordinary response. People want leadership…and are really looking for significant change. I think Mike brings that change.”

7HOLLYWOOD. Kim Kardashian accused of doing “blackface.”

KATE MCKINNON. SNL actress says she’s changed forever after peeing in front of J Lo. “And then, like, three minutes went by, and I still hadn’t made a sound. And there we were: stand-off. The sound of your own pee in a room alone with Jennifer Lopez is like goats being slaughtered… You don’t forget. It’s pretty bad.”

DES MOINES. Iowa woman admits she ran down girl because she was Mexican: ‘Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, was charged Thursday near Des Moines with attempted murder after allegedly running down a 14-year-old as she walked to Indian Hills Junior High School on Dec. 9 and then fleeing the scene, the Clive Police Department said. …“Franklin told investigators that she ran the girl over because she was, in her words, ‘a Mexican,’” Clive Chief of Police Michael Venema said in a Friday press conference.“She went on to make a number of derogatory statements about Latinos to the investigators.”’

LIST OF THE DAY. And the 50 rudest cities in America are…

HANUKKAH SONG OF THE DAY. A week and a day.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Jennifer Hudson is Aretha Franklin in Respect.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Downhill.

FRIDAY FLEX. Saulo Sarmiento.