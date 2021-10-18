Boy George Harry Styles; Old Star Says Young Star ‘Too Scared’ To Be Him In Biopic and ‘Ran’; Yungblud in talks.

Boy George Harry Styles. Two singers across generations with non-binary styles and pop magic with the younger teen set that translates to adults. With Billy Porter attacking Vogue for featuring Styles first in a dress, accusing of some kind of appropriation and proper credit, and under discussions and advocacy for queer actors in queer roles, is it surprising that Styles who is straight might not run to play George? Yungblood is
BANG Showbiz English
Boy George has accused Harry Styles of being “too scared” to play him in a Culture Club biopic.
The 60-year-old singer /songwriter claims Harry was in talks to portray him in a new movie but alleges the former One Direction singer “ran” and Yungblud is in talks to take on the leading role.
He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “They are looking at a kid called Yungblud. He is a big English sensation. He is quite young and he has been auditioning. There was talk of Harry Styles, but I think he ran. He was too scared.”
‘Karma Chameleon’ – named after Culture Club’s 1983 hit song – will document Boy George’s rise to fame. It had been due to start filming this year but the COVID-19 pandemic and casting issues have delayed it.
Boy George said: “I don’t want it to be like a fantasy of somebody else. I feel like it should be honest and truthful as I am hilarious. I say tell the truth as the truth is far more interesting than things that are made up, you know.”
Boy George has lived an eventful life and his four-month prison sentence in 2009 – for falsely imprisoning a male escort – is likely to feature in the biopic.
Speaking about it previously, he said: “I always maintained that jail would finish me off, but it didn’t.
“You somehow find the strength. It was a life-changing experience and I feel I came out of that situation with some wisdom and knowledge.
“I really don’t view that period in my life as negative… But I wouldn’t want to go back.”
The star admitted his “troubles” – which also included being sentenced to community service in 2006 after police in New York found cocaine in his home – were a valuable life lesson, but they also reminded him he hasn’t fully shaken off the “nihilistic attitude” of his youth, which he wants to hold on to.
He said: “I have always had a mistake in me, but that’s OK. As far as the troubles I had back in 2006 and 2009, of course they are things I’m not proud of.
“Yet at the same time they remind me that I hadn’t shaken off that nihilistic attitude of the past, nor would I ever want to.
“And every mistake is a positive life lesson … It really is.”