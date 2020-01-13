Here are the 2020 Oscar Nominees: FULL LIST

Parasite

The nominations for the 91st annual Academy Award nominations were announced shortly after 8 am ET. The full list is below.

Joker received the most nominations with 11. Close behind were The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 1917, with 10 each.

Parasite made history as the first Korean film nominated for Best Picture and Best International Film.

The Washington Post adds: “For the second year in a row, there were no women nominated in the best director category: Nominees included Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho, Sam Mendes and Todd Phillips, with the notable snub of ‘Little Women’ helmer Greta Gerwig. Once again, the Oscars ceremony will be host-free – after the debacle over Kevin Hart’s tweets in 2019, the show’s producers aren’t taking any chances.”

Other female directors that might have received a nod were Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Marielle Heller (Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) and Olivia Wilde (Booksmart).

Ad Astra, Clemency, Dark Waters, Downton Abbey, Us, Honey Boy, Uncut Gems, Just Mercy, The Lighthouse, Queen & Slim, Waves and The Peanut Butter Falcon were completely left out as were Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Awkwafina (The Farewell), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), and Lupita Nyong’o (Us).

BEST PICTURE

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTING

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“Stand Up” from Harriet

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

BEST WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite