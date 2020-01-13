Here are the 2020 Oscar Nominees: FULL LIST

The nominations for the 91st annual Academy Award nominations were announced shortly after 8 am ET. The full list is below.
Joker received the most nominations with 11. Close behind were The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 1917, with 10 each.
Parasite made history as the first Korean film nominated for Best Picture and Best International Film.
The Washington Post adds: “For the second year in a row, there were no women nominated in the best director category: Nominees included Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho, Sam Mendes and Todd Phillips, with the notable snub of ‘Little Women’ helmer Greta Gerwig. Once again, the Oscars ceremony will be host-free – after the debacle over Kevin Hart’s tweets in 2019, the show’s producers aren’t taking any chances.”
Other female directors that might have received a nod were Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Marielle Heller (Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) and Olivia Wilde (Booksmart).
Ad Astra, Clemency, Dark Waters, Downton Abbey, Us, Honey Boy, Uncut Gems, Just Mercy, The Lighthouse, Queen & Slim, Waves and The Peanut Butter Falcon were completely left out as were Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Awkwafina (The Farewell), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), and Lupita Nyong’o (Us).
BEST PICTURE
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST DIRECTING
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST FILM EDITING
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“Stand Up” from Harriet
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
BEST WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
BEST WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite