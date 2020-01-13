Towleroad Gay News

Here are the 2020 Oscar Nominees: FULL LIST

Parasite

The nominations for the 91st annual Academy Award nominations were announced shortly after 8 am ET. The full list is below.

Joker received the most nominations with 11. Close behind were The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 1917, with 10 each.

Parasite made history as the first Korean film nominated for Best Picture and Best International Film.

The Washington Post adds: “For the second year in a row, there were no women nominated in the best director category: Nominees included Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho, Sam Mendes and Todd Phillips, with the notable snub of ‘Little Women’ helmer Greta Gerwig. Once again, the Oscars ceremony will be host-free – after the debacle over Kevin Hart’s tweets in 2019, the show’s producers aren’t taking any chances.”

Other female directors that might have received a nod were Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Marielle Heller (Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) and Olivia Wilde (Booksmart).

Ad Astra, Clemency, Dark Waters, Downton Abbey, Us, Honey Boy, Uncut Gems, Just Mercy, The Lighthouse, Queen & Slim, Waves and The Peanut Butter Falcon were completely left out as were Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Awkwafina (The Farewell), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), and Lupita Nyong’o (Us).

BEST PICTURE

Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite

BEST DIRECTING

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“Stand Up” from Harriet

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

BEST WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite

