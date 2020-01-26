Trump Lawyer Alan Dershowitz Joins Jeffrey Epstein and Mitch McConnell in Hell in SNL Cold Open: WATCH

Saturday Night Live sent Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz to Hell in its 2020 return, bringing Jon Lovitz in to play the fame-whoring attorney.

The sketch began in the Senate chamber, where Lovitz’s Dershowitz had a heart attack after consulting with Cecily Strong’s Susan Collins and Beck Bennett’s Mitch McConnell.

Dershowitz ended up in Hell, greeted by a very enthusiastic Satan (Kate McKinnon), who told him “I’m a huge fan.”

She began grilling him: “Is there anyone you wouldn’t represent?”

“As long as the client is famous enough to get me on TV it’s all good,” replied Lovitz’s Dershowitz.

Turned out there were a few more famous people down in Hell: Adam Driver’s Jeffrey Epstein who’s “just hangin’,” Flo from the Progressive commercials, the guy who wrote the “Baby Shark” song, and Mr. Peanut, who was recently killed off for a Super Bowl ad.

Also visiting: Bennett’s McConnell, who comes down for a sauna and has obviously been practicing the Senate Majority Leader’s creepy facial expressions, and Alex Moffatt’s Mark Zuckerberg who doesn’t endorse evil, just helps millions of people share it.