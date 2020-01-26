Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Trump Lawyer Alan Dershowitz Joins Jeffrey Epstein and Mitch McConnell in Hell in SNL Cold Open: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

Saturday Night Live sent Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz to Hell in its 2020 return, bringing Jon Lovitz in to play the fame-whoring attorney.

The sketch began in the Senate chamber, where Lovitz’s Dershowitz had a heart attack after consulting with Cecily Strong’s Susan Collins and Beck Bennett’s Mitch McConnell.

Dershowitz ended up in Hell, greeted by a very enthusiastic Satan (Kate McKinnon), who told him “I’m a huge fan.”

She began grilling him: “Is there anyone you wouldn’t represent?”

“As long as the client is famous enough to get me on TV it’s all good,” replied Lovitz’s Dershowitz.

Turned out there were a few more famous people down in Hell: Adam Driver’s Jeffrey Epstein who’s “just hangin’,” Flo from the Progressive commercials, the guy who wrote the “Baby Shark” song, and Mr. Peanut, who was recently killed off for a Super Bowl ad.

Also visiting: Bennett’s McConnell, who comes down for a sauna and has obviously been practicing the Senate Majority Leader’s creepy facial expressions, and Alex Moffatt’s Mark Zuckerberg who doesn’t endorse evil, just helps millions of people share it.

Recent Posts