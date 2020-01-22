Terry Jones, Mr. Peanut, Jeff Bezos Phone Hack, Zachary Quinto and Brandon Flynn, Madame Gandhi: HOT LINKS

OBSTRUCTION ON OBSTRUCTION. Trump brags about how well trial is going. “So, we’re doing very well. I got to watch [the impeachment trial] enough. I thought our team did a very good job. But honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.”

MICHAEL FLYNN. Give me probation and community service: “In a court filing Wednesday, Flynn’s attorneys repeatedly cited their client’s past military service and volunteer work as evidence that he does not deserve to serve time behind bars.”

RIP. Monty Python’s co-founder Terry Jones. “Jones died after a long struggle with dementia. He was 77 years old. Jones was instrumental in creating the wacky, absurdist style of comedy that Monty Python made famous in the 1970s and directed two of the English comedy group’s most successful films, Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Monty Python’s Life of Brian.”

FARTGATE. Wendy Williams is the new Eric Swalwell.

TAYLOR SWIFT. On her LGBTQ allyship: “Using my voice to try to advocate was the only choice to make.”

NEW WARREN AD. Trump fears me the most.

WASTING HIS MONEY. Trump on Bloomberg: “He’s wasting his money. He’s not going to win because he can’t. He’s a terrible speaker. He can’t speak properly, and he’s not a charismatic guy.”

JEFF BEZOS. Amazon founder’s phone hacked by Saudi Crown Prince using WhatsApp: “The encrypted message from the number used by Mohammed bin Salman is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone of the world’s richest man, according to the results of a digital forensic analysis. … Large amounts of data were exfiltrated from Bezos’s phone within hours, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Guardian has no knowledge of what was taken from the phone or how it was used.”

BATTLEGROUND. DNC set to launch big investment in battleground states: “The Democratic National Committee will begin to pour millions of dollars into six battleground states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona — in preparation for a general election fight against President Donald Trump, the committee announced Wednesday.”

NEW COUPLE ALERT? Zachary Quinto and Brandon Flynn went for a walk in the park with coffee which 100 percent means they are dating.

D.C. Man dies of “natural causes at Mid-Atlantic Leather weekend.

RIP. Mr. Peanut.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

#1 SON OF THE DAY. John Boyega bought his parents a house.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Madame Gandhi “See Me Thru”.

DAY DRINKING VIDEO OF THE DAY. Seth Meyers and The Jonas Brothers.

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Pharmacist.

HONEST TRAILER OF THE DAY. Joker.

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Sean O’Flanagan.