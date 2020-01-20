Towleroad Gay News

Colton Haynes to Play ‘Famous Instagay’ in New Comedy from ‘Broad City’ Stars

Actor Colton Haynes has signed on to play a famous “Instagay” in a new comedy from Broad City co-creator Ilana Glazer and her co-star and brother Eliot Glazer.

Deadline reports: “I Run Hot is from Ilana Glazer, who will direct and exec produce, with her Broad City co-star Eliot Glazer, who will write, exec produce and is attached to star. The show follows the unlikely friendship between Eliot, a gay curmudgeon who never quite fit in with the community, and Colton, a famous #instagay who can’t help but exemplify it.”

Wrote Haynes on Instagram: “Here we go!!! I am sooo excited to work with my boos @eliotglazer @ilana

