Pennsylvania Woman Drove Into Traffic, Injuring 2 Others, to Test if God Would Protect Her

Image by Valter Cirillo from Pixabay / Illustration

Here’s something you didn’t think you’d have to worry about while driving: religious nutjobs who cause head-on collisions to test God’s faith.

The AP reports: ” A Luzerne County woman drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle as a way to test her faith, then exhibited no concern about the people who were injured in the crash, state police said. Bail was revoked this week for Nadejda Reilly, 31, of Drums, who is charged with aggravated assault and other offenses over allegations she purposely caused the wreck on Route 93 near Weatherly on Jan. 7. An investigator said Reilly told him she had been driving around for a few hours, waiting for a calling from God, when she decided to drive through the oncoming vehicle.”

Reilly told officers in a police affidavit that “God took care of her by not having her injured” and “expressed no concerns or remorse for the victims. Reilly also stated she did not care if the other people were injured because God would have taken care of them.”

