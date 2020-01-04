Delaware GOP Chair Resigns After Facebook Comment That ‘Faggots Cannot Handle Reality’

Chris Rowe, the chair of Delaware’s New Castle County Republican Committee resigned on Friday after using an anti-gay slur on Facebook. “Faggots cannot handle reality,” said Rowe in response to a follower’s comment.

The AP reports: “New Castle County Republican Party Chairman Chris Rowe said he agreed to resign after GOP chairwoman Jane Brady called him Wednesday and asked him to step down from the appointed position. Rowe told The Associated Press that he made the decision ‘begrudgingly and only under duress.'”

Rowe’s comment:

@GOP I know you all think like this, but the chair of the New Castle County (Delaware) is blatant in his homophobia. pic.twitter.com/z0wErpXrRi — ukexpat (@ukexpat) January 1, 2020

Rowe tried to explain his way out of it in a post on the New Castle GOP Facebook page, writing: “My friend asked me why I used that specific word. He said, ‘Dude, I know you have many friends who are gay or lesbian, so why choose this word?’ I told him I have been using that word since before it ever meant what people are offended by today. In this context I used it for it’s impact & it was between close friends. … It was locker room talk between 2 men.” You can read his full remarks below.