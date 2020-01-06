‘Golden Globes’ Awards Winners Offer a Few Surprises: FULL LIST

The 77th Golden Globes were handed out in Los Angeles in a lengthy ceremony punctuated by jokes from acerbic host Ricky Gervais and a few surprises and touching moments. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood grabbed five awards and Sam Mendes’ 1917 upset Martin Scorsese’s Netflix drama The Irishman to take Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman while actor Taron Egerton took home Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for playing the rock icon. Renee Zellweger took home Best Actress for her transformative portrayal of gay icon Judy Garland in Judy. And Ellen DeGeneres received the Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television, delivered to her in a touching speech by an emotional Kate McKinnon.

Awkwafina became the first Asian-American actress to win Best Actress at the Globes for The Farewell, that film’s only award. And Michelle Williams delivered a powerful speech on a woman’s right to choose while accepting her award for Best Actress in a miniseries for Fosse/Verdon. Out director Chris Butler won Best Motion Picture – Animated for The Missing Link, beating out heavyweights Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4.

Here’s the full list of winners.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

“1917” – WINNER

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Dolemite is my Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – WINNER

“Rocketman”

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917” – WINNER

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthio Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” – WINNER

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” – WINNER

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Awkwafina, “The Farewell” – WINNER

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – WINNER

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” – WINNER

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“The Two Popes”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – WINNER

“The Irishman”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little Women”

“Joker” – WINNER

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Beautiful Ghost,” Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman – WINNER

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link – WINNER

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“The Farewell”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite” – WINNER

“Les Miserables”

“Traitor”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“Morning Show”

“Succession” – WINNER

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Barry”

“Fleabag” – WINNER

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl” – WINNER

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, “Succession” – WINNER

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” – WINNER



BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Rami Yousef, “Rami” – WINNER

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” – WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” – WINNER

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” – WINNER

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl” – WINNER

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Patricia Arquette, “The Act” – WINNER

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”