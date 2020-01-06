‘Golden Globes’ Awards Winners Offer a Few Surprises: FULL LIST

The 77th Golden Globes were handed out in Los Angeles in a lengthy ceremony punctuated by jokes from acerbic host Ricky Gervais and a few surprises and touching moments. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood grabbed five awards and Sam Mendes’ 1917 upset Martin Scorsese’s Netflix drama The Irishman to take Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director.
Elton John and Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman while actor Taron Egerton took home Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for playing the rock icon. Renee Zellweger took home Best Actress for her transformative portrayal of gay icon Judy Garland in Judy. And Ellen DeGeneres received the Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television, delivered to her in a touching speech by an emotional Kate McKinnon.
Awkwafina became the first Asian-American actress to win Best Actress at the Globes for The Farewell, that film’s only award. And Michelle Williams delivered a powerful speech on a woman’s right to choose while accepting her award for Best Actress in a miniseries for Fosse/Verdon. Out director Chris Butler won Best Motion Picture – Animated for The Missing Link, beating out heavyweights Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4.
Here’s the full list of winners.
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
“1917” – WINNER
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Marriage Story”
“The Two Popes”
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
“Dolemite is my Name”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Knives Out”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – WINNER
“Rocketman”
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Sam Mendes, “1917” – WINNER
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Cynthio Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger, “Judy” – WINNER
BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”
Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” – WINNER
Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”
BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Awkwafina, “The Farewell” – WINNER
Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”
Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – WINNER
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Annette Bening, “The Report”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” – WINNER
Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
BEST SCREENPLAY
“Marriage Story”
“Parasite”
“The Two Popes”
“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – WINNER
“The Irishman”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
“Motherless Brooklyn”
“Little Women”
“Joker” – WINNER
“1917”
“Marriage Story”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Beautiful Ghost,” Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman – WINNER
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link – WINNER
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
“The Farewell”
“Pain and Glory”
“Parasite” – WINNER
“Les Miserables”
“Traitor”
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Killing Eve”
“Morning Show”
“Succession” – WINNER
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
“Barry”
“Fleabag” – WINNER
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Politician”
MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
“Catch-22”
“Chernobyl” – WINNER
“Fosse/Verdon”
“The Loudest Voice”
“Unbelievable”
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA
Brian Cox, “Succession” – WINNER
Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown” – WINNER
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY
Ben Platt, “The Politician”
Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”
Rami Yousef, “Rami” – WINNER
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” – WINNER
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” – WINNER
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” – WINNER
Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”
Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”
Joey King, “The Act”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl” – WINNER
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
Patricia Arquette, “The Act” – WINNER
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”