Dua Lipa Lyrics, Mike Pompeo, Timothee Chalamet, Mitch McConnell, Tan France, Colin Farrell, Sam Smith: HOT LINKS

IMMINENT THREAT. Mike Pompeo can’t explain what the “imminent threat” was that led to the killing of Iranian commander Qassim Soleimani: “We know what happened at the end of last year in December, ultimately leading to the death of an American. If you are looking for imminence, you need look no further than the days that led up to the strike.”

REPORTER: Can you be specific about the imminent threat that Soleimani posed?



POMPEO: "We know what happened at the end of last year & ultimately led to the death of an American. If you are looking for immanence, look no further than the days that led up to the strike." pic.twitter.com/yhqyNToZxd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2020

NEVER SAY NEVER. Guess which actress is pregnant with her first child at 42?

UNSPECIFIED INCIDENT. New criminal investigation underway at Mar-a-Lago. “The Secret Service is leading the investigation and no arrest has yet been made, according to the Palm Beach Police Department. Michael Ogrodnick, a police spokesman, declined further comment Tuesday, citing the investigation. But the department did provide a nearly completely redacted incident report showing officers were called around 7 p.m. to “assist” another law enforcement agency. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”

IMPEACHMENT. Mitch McConnell says he has votes to move forward with sham trial without deciding the question of further witnesses.

"We have the votes."



JUST IN: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announces that a Senate impeachment trial of President Trump would begin without deciding the question of witnesses as Democrats are demanding. https://t.co/OAfCCkQqsG pic.twitter.com/NuSy4912QD — ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2020

2020. Next week’s Democratic debate may feature just five candidates: “Only five candidates so far have earned spots in the Jan. 14 CNN/Des Moines Register debate in Iowa: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang and Cory Booker will all watch from the sidelines unless they see polling surges before Friday’s deadline to qualify.”

THE LOWEST. Donald Trump Jr. owns assault rifle with image of Hillary Clinton on it. “The rifle was also adorned with a cross symbol used during the Crusades. The Instagram post featured a variety of pictures of the AR-15 style rifle, which was made by Texas-based Rare Breed Firearms and named the Crusader. It remains unclear if Trump Jr. owns the weapon. “

NUMBER ONE. Trump gloats over what Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg told him: “‘[Zuckerberg] said ‘I’d like to congratulate you,’ in front of a large group of people. So I’m not… But he said, ‘I’d like to congratulate you, you’re number one on Facebook.”

ATTN. Michelle Obama launches Instagram video series: “A Year of Firsts” shows inspiring stories about students navigating their first year through college.

CASTING. Timothee Chalamet in talks to play Bob Dylan c. 1965.

BAKING. The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off, a celebrity benefit version of the hit British cooking show, has announced its cast, which includes Queer Eye‘s Tan France.

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off is back in 2020 and here are the famous faces daring to put their dubious baking skills to the test! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/NzOLI1Fh87 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) January 7, 2020

NEXT IN FASHION. And Tan France is also pushing his new show, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

JAMES CHARLES. YouTube make-up guru accused of transphobia after tweet about potential World War 3. “Just to clarify, this tweet has nothing to do with the trans military ban, which I obviously do not support. it’s a lighthearted joke regarding the fact that I had to register for the draft when I turned 18, just like every other boy, & i don’t wanna fight in a war. that’s all.”

INTO THE DARK. Will Westwater’s butt just got a big break.

MORE CASTING. Colin Farrell is in talks to play the Penguin in the upcoming film The Batman.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Cheer.

PRANK OF THE DAY. Ellen enlists Dua Lipa to speak lyrics to strangers.

TAKE YOUR SHIRT OFF TUESDAY. Sam Smith. “Spent all my life hiding my body from the sun. The last year my skin has been soaking in that LIGHT. Don’t let anyone or anything stop you from feeling that kiss from above you beautiful humans.”