‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘AJ and the Queen’ and Everything You Don’t Want to Miss on TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Let the games begin! A new season of Ellen’s Game of Games premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. The third season’s two-hour premiere has the host (and recent recipient of the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes) putting participants through a torturous mirrored maze.

The final season of Schitt’s Creek begins Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Pop. The sharp, sweet sitcom not only boasts incredible performances from icons Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, but it also has showcased stellar queer storytelling. Helmed by star Dan Levy, the series’ final season is sure to focus heavily on David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) following last season’s surprise engagement. The entire series is worth the binge (or the re-binge if you’ve already seen).

TV’s most philosophically-dense sitcom The Good Place is back with more twists, turns and ethical quandaries Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. Yes, it’s more Pyrrho humor than potty humor, but the series has plenty of laugh-out-loud moments you don’t need to be an expert in Epictetus to enjoy. (The show’s running gag about swearing in The Good Place is just one example.)

The last leg of the Will & Grace return begins Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC. The winter premiere of the latest last season picks up with Will meeting a prospective surrogate.

RuCo’s Empire finally extends to prestige television with AJ and the Queen, dropping Friday on Netflix. The legendary RuPaul is the heart of this modern-day Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, featuring a cross-country touring drag queen with a heart of gold and the young stowaway that I’m sure will teach some valuable lessons. There are plenty of familiar faces for Drag Race fans, but this dramedy appears to pack a bit more emotional, dramatic punch than Ru previous projects.

What are you watching this week?