Ellen Talks to Beauty Guru NikkieTutorials About Blackmail That Led to Her Coming Out: WATCH

Ellen DeGeneres sat down with popular YouTube beauty guru Nikkie De Jager (NikkieTutorials) about her recent coming out as transgender and the blackmail attempt that led her to do it.

Said De Jager: “A couple of weeks ago I got emails from a certain person and he was not okay with the fact that I was ‘lying’ and he wanted to expose that. He had a very pressuring voice and was like, ‘if we don’t get an answer by tomorrow, it’s out.’ I feel like his whole goal with this was to destroy my life. But plot twist. That didn’t happen.”