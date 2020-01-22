George Conway Rips Trump Lawyers, GOP Senators Over Impeachment Proceedings: ‘Treating the American Public Like They’re Morons’ — WATCH

George Conway, husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, ripped Trump lawyers for “dissembling, distorting and even lying” on the first day of the impeachment trial.

Said Conway to Jake Tapper: “The depths to which Trump’s lawyers will go to make these deceptive arguments. I mean they’re treating the American public, they’re treating the Senate, like they’re morons. It’s just outrageous.”

“I’m deeply saddened,” Conway added. “It’s very upsetting. And this is a moment I think of reckoning. Not just for the country and for the rule of law and for the Constitution. It’s a very specific day of reckoning for the Republican senators who took this oath, and the Republican Party generally. Are they going to stand for lies instead of truth? Are they going to stand for gaslighting instead of reality? Are they going to just do the bidding of this one man and put his interests over those of the country? That’s what this is about.”