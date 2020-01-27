Jaden Smith Congratulations ‘Boyfriend’ Tyler The Creator on Grammy Win

Jaden Smith, the son of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, congratulated “boyfriend” Tyler the Creator following the rapper’s Grammy win for best Urban Contemporary Album for Igor on Sunday night.

My Boyfriend Just Won A Grammy — Jaden (@jaden) January 27, 2020

It’s not the first time Jaden has referenced Tyler as his boyfriend and fans are still unsure if it’s true or an ongoing gag.

can you tell me if they are really boyfriends or not? — 𝔖𝔭𝔦𝔯𝔦𝔱 (@Pedrospiritt) January 27, 2020

That’s probably because he is? January 27, 2020

Jaden told fans during a 2018 concert at Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles that rapper Tyler the Creator, the festival’s host, was his boyfriend.

Said Smith to the crowd: “I wanna tell you…Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my mother f***ing boyfriend and he’s been my mother f***ing boyfriend my whole f***ing life! … Tyler The Creator is my mother f***ing boyfriend! It’s true!…Tyler The Creator is my f***ing boyfriend, if you take anything away from this f***ing show, that’s what you take away!”

Tyler was seen in the stands smiling and gesturing to Smith. It’s unclear if Smith was joking, but he followed up the statement with a tweet that read, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.”

In August 2017, Tyler revealed that he had a boyfriend in his teens during an interview on Know Wave’s Koopz Tunes radio podcast.

Said Tyler after the host suggests that he’s more open-minded than he’s been in the past: “I had a boyfriend when I was fifteen in f**king Hawthorne. If that’s not open minded, I don’t know what is.”

The lyrics to several songs in Tyler’s 2017 album Scum F**k Flower Boy sparked speculation that he was coming out as gay.

Said Tyler in his Grammy acceptance speech: “I never fully felt accepted in rap and stuff. So for y’all to always stand by me and get me here, I really appreciate that. And I don’t know if he’s here, but I really want to thank Pharrell Williams, because again, growing up, feeling left of center to a lot of stuff that I saw on TV, that man has allowed me to be comfortable with myself and has opened up doors that you guys could not imagine, before I met him and when I met him.”