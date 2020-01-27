Lil Nas X, Tracy Young, Tyler the Creator, Brandi Carlile Among LGBTQ Grammy Winners

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards were handed out at Los Angeles’ Staple Center on Sunday night as the world mourned the death of Los Angeles Laker legend Kobe Bryant. Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men opened the show with an emotional tribute to the NBA star, who was killed with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday, in Calabasas, California.

"We love you Kobe." @aliciakeys and Boyz II Men sing in tribute to Kobe Bryant and his family at the opening of the #Grammys https://t.co/kk0nIau0ee pic.twitter.com/v3KpXSkvyW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

GLAAD noted the wins by LGBTQ artists via press release: “Last night’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards included wins for out LGBTQ artists including Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Lady Gaga, DJ Tracy Young, and more. The awards were hosted by Alicia Keys, from Los Angeles’ Staples Center. DJ Tracy Young picked up the Grammy in Best Remixed Recording for her track “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” a remix of the Madonna track “I Rise.” Young is both the first woman and the first lesbian to win this category, which was introduced in 1998. Tyler, The Creator, who has previously spoken about his relationships with men and women, took home the Grammy in Best Rap Album for Igor. Brandi Carlile, one of the songwriters of Tanya Tucker‘s “Bring My Flowers Now,” picked up the Grammy in Best Country Song for the track. She and Tucker also performed the song during the show. Lil Nas X won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. He also took home the Grammy for Best Music Video for “Old Town Road (Official Movie).” Lil Nas X performed the song with Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey – all artists who had been featured on “Old Town Road” remixes last year – and Nas.”

Also taking awards: Lady Gaga picked two Grammys up – Best Song Written for Visual Media for her track “I’ll Never Love Again” from A Star is Born and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for the A Star is Born soundtrack

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/TVlDDRu3Bqs?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Also, this: