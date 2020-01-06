Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren for President, Will Appear at Campaign Event: WATCH

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, who dropped out of the 2020 presidential race last week, has endorsed Elizabeth Warren in a video posted to Twitter.

Thank you, @JulianCastro! You’ve been a powerful voice for bold, progressive change and I’m honored to have your support. Together, we'll fight to make sure every single family in America has a path to opportunity. https://t.co/uHs7DP4DcU — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 6, 2020

Said Castro in the video: “There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone. Who will make sure that no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity too. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for President.”

Castro will be with Warren at her Brooklyn campaign event Tuesday night, according to CNN. Could a Warren-Castro ticket be on the horizon?