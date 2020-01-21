Katie Sowers, Conor McGregor, Michael Douglas, Brooks Laich, AOC, Coronavirus, Wrestling, Louis Tomlinson: HOT LINKS

REPORT CARD. Trump gets broad range of marks: ‘According to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, just over two-in-10 voters — 21 percent of respondents — give Trump an “A” grade for the job he has done as president, and another 17 percent give him a “B.” The 38 percent who give Trump an “A” or a “B” is equal to the 38 percent of voters who give Trump an “F” in the new poll.’

BROOKS LAICH. Julianne Hough’s NHL player husband would like to explore his sexuality.

LIMITLESS. Chris Hemsworth says he’ll be a “human guinea pig” to find out how humans live longer.

2020. Actor Michael Douglas endorses Michael Bloomberg. ‘On Tuesday morning the Academy Award-winning actor officially endorsed Bloomberg in the 2020 election, telling PEOPLE that he “hasn’t been this excited” about a presidential candidate since John F. Kennedy.’

KATIE SOWERS. The female 49ers coach will also be the first openly gay person to coach in a Super Bowl.

CONOR MCGREGOR. The UFC fighter thinks Trump is the greatest of all time.

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

AOC. The Democratic Party is not a left party. “The Democratic Party is not a left party. The Democratic Party is a center or center-conservative party. We can’t even get a floor vote on Medicare For All. Not even a floor vote that gets voted down. We can’t even get a vote on it. So this is not a left party.”

“We don’t have a left party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a left party. The Democratic Party is a center, or a center-conservative party”



“There are left members inside the Democratic Party working to make that shift happen.” –@AOC pic.twitter.com/94717iI93D — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) January 20, 2020

SPAIN. Government declares climate emergency: “The declaration approved by the Cabinet says the left-of-center Socialist government will send to parliament within 100 days its proposed climate legislation. The targets coincide with those of the European Union, including a reduction of net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.”

DENMARK. Gay blood donation rules to change: “Denmark has not allowed men who have had same-sex relationships to give blood since 1988, when the AIDs epidemic was at its height in the country as well as globally. … They are now set to be changed in March, albeit with the requirement that men may not have had same-sex intercourse within the last four months prior to giving blood.”

CHINA. Coronavirus cases jump: “China’s National Health Commission on Monday confirmed for the first time that the infection could be transmitted from human-to-human. It said two people in Guangdong province had been infected in this way.”

SCOTUS. Supreme Court refuses to fast track appeal by Democrats of Obamacare ruling: “The brief order means that the court, even if decides to take up the case at a later date, is almost certain not to hear arguments or issue a ruling in its current term, which ends in June. The court’s refusal to intervene on an expedited basis means that the fate of Obamacare, which has helped millions of Americans obtain medical insurance, will remain uncertain for an extended period of time – at least until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.”

DOPPELGANGER. Harry Styles has a look-alike who works at Starbucks.

DECORUM BREACH/THUGGISH ASSAULT OF THE DAY. A high school wrestler’s father tackles his son’s opponent while match is underway.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Louis Tomlinson “Walls”.

