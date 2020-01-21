RuPaul to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for First Time January 21, 2020 by Andy Towle Leave a Comment RuPaul will host Saturday Night Live for the first time ever on February 8 with Justin Bieber as musical guest. EW notes that it’s not the first time he appeared on the show. He appeared in a 1993 sketch when Charles Barkley was host. Start your engines…and live from New York, it's Saturday Night!!! 👑 Can't wait Mama @RuPaul!!! 💋 @nbcsnl https://t.co/Wp9Nd3Rxwu— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 21, 2020