RuPaul to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for First Time

RuPaul will host Saturday Night Live for the first time ever on February 8 with Justin Bieber as musical guest. EW notes that it’s not the first time he appeared on the show. He appeared in a 1993 sketch when Charles Barkley was host.

