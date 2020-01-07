Horrific Details Emerge in Killing of Michigan Hair Stylist Kevin Bacon

Late last month we reported on the Christmas eve murder of Kevin Bacon, a 25-year-old hair stylist and University of Michigan student from the Flint area.

New, gruesome details emerged on Monday about the way Bacon died (warning: they are graphic). Bacon and his alleged killer Mark Latunski, who was arrested in December, reportedly met on the gay social app Grindr.

RELATED: Man Charged in Horrific Xmas Eve Murder and Mutilation of 25-Year-Old Gay Man He Met on Grindr; Kevin Bacon, Jeffree Star Offer Condolences, Cash

WILX reports: “On Monday, court documents revealed what police found on December 28, the day they arrested 50-year-old Mark Latunski in connection with Kevin Bacon’s death. Detectives said they went to Latunski’s home to perform a welfare check as that was the last location Bacon was believed to have been. When they entered Latunski’s Shiawassee County home, detectives testified they found Bacon hanging naked from the ceiling. According to testimony from the detective, Latunski confessed to killing Bacon by stabbing him with a knife in the back one time then slitting his throat. He also admitted to police he wrapped a rope around Bacon’s ankles and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling. According to the documents, Latunski admitted he used the knife to cut off Bacon’s testicles and consumed them.”

Hundreds turned out earlier this week for a vigil remembering the young man at Swartz Creek High School.

As we reported last month, YouTube star and make-up artist Jeffree Star donated $20,000 to the Bacon family after finding out their son was one of his biggest fans. He also posted a link to a GoFundMe set up for the Bacon family.

RIP KEVIN 😥 I’m devastated to hear of the passing of someone from Michigan who lived their life fearlessly and was taken too soon 💔 Please help his family in this horrible time: https://t.co/4sRUjumxtl #StarFamily https://t.co/FjVAxaaJgj — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 29, 2019

The actor Kevin Bacon posted his condolences on Instagram: “For obvious reasons I’m thinking this morning about the friends and Family of this young person Kevin Bacon. His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB.”