Margot Robbie, Luke Evans Speedo, Greek Ethics, Impeachment, Lisa Vanderpump, Ricky Gervais, Iran, New Mutants: HOT LINKS

IMPEACHMENT. FOX News’ analyst Andrew Napolitano advises Democrats to re-open impeachment inquiry based on new evidence. “If I were a Democrat in the House, I would be moving to re-open the impeachment on the basis of the newly-acquired evidence, these new emails of people getting instructions directly from the president to hold up on the sending of the funds. That would justify holding onto the articles of impeachment, because there’s new evidence and perhaps new articles.”

LINDSEY GRAHAM. Mitch McConnell and I will change the Senate rules if Nancy Pelosi continues to withhold articles of impeachment.

STAFFING UP. Bloomberg hires 500 staffers in 30+ states. Releases campaign ad starring Judge Judy Sheindlin.

BORDER STOPS. Officials are stopping Iranian-Americans at the U.S. border in Canada.”The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a prominent Muslim civil liberties group, said on Sunday that more than 60 people of Iranian descent, including American citizens, were held for hourslong periods of questioning over the weekend at the Peace Arch checkpoint in Blaine, Wash., along the border with Canada.”

This @CBP tweet is deceptive. US citizens may NOT be denied entry to the US. Nor must they answer Qs abt family, military etc. Must only answer Qs establishing identity & citizenship (& customs Qs) when returning fr abroad. Does CBP agree that USCs in secondary r free to leave? https://t.co/7psRIsKeqP January 6, 2020

ON BREAK. Adele and Harry Styles vacation together in Anguilla. “Of course, there’s speculation that Adele and Harry are either A) collaborating on some new music together or B) Adele lost the weight because she’s riding him like he’s a lanky stallion.”

WINNING AGAIN. Billy Porter in Alex Vinash at the Golden Globes.

LOOKING AHEAD? Pete Buttigieg tops Democratic 2024 presidential poll.

UNDER THE RADAR. Rudy Giuliani’s “unofficial” position allowed him to skirt White House disclosure rules: “An investigation by the newspaper published Sunday found that Giuliani, unlike other top members of the president’s inner circle, has not filed any financial disclosures with the White House since joining Trump’s team as a cybersecurity adviser shortly after the 2017 inauguration.”

TOO MANY TROLLS. Lizzo is quitting Twitter for now.

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls… ✌🏾



I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

GRUESOME. Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy photos revealed in 60 Minutes segment. “Along with pics of the nooses and Epstein’s neck and dead body, there’s also a photo of a handwritten note found in his cell.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Javier Martin. More HERE.

MARGOT ROBBIE. My sexually fluid Bombshell character will end up with a woman.

SPEEDO ALERT. Luke Evans.

A PROBLEM IN GREEK ETHICS. Researcher finds rare book that helped lay foundation for gay rights movement: “A curator at Johns Hopkins University recently stumbled across an extremely rare copy of the 19th-century essay by John Addington Symonds that helped lay the foundation for the modern gay rights movement — a copy that for more than 130 years was thought to be lost.”

PUMP. Ferrari crashes through front of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant on West Hollywood strip: “Ken tells us that he’d spoken to the driver — the guy in the white shirt — and apparently, the dude claimed he’d been cut off in traffic and accidentally swerved into their patio. We asked if he was pissed, and surprisingly … Ken’s not! He says these things happen … c’est la vie.”

ICYMI OF THE DAY. Ricky Gervais’s Golden Globes monologue.

BTS CLIP OF THE DAY. Reimagining Dracula.

SHORT FILM OF THE DAY. This brief Iranian film just won an award at the Luxor Film Festival.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The New Mutants.

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. AppleTV+ LGBQ documentary Visible: Out on Television.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Justin Bieber “Yummy”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Ricky Martin.